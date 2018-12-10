China deliberates draft rules targeting financial holding companies - sources

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has started seeking internal feedback on draft rules regulating financial holding companies, targeting big-name conglomerates that hold multiple financial licenses, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Financial holding conglomerates subject to the rules will not only face new requirements on capital adequacy, but may also be forced to restructure and put part of their non-financial assets in a separate entity, the sources told Reuters on Monday, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Ryan Woo in BEIJING, Li Zheng in SHANGHAI; editing by Darren Schuettler)