Healthcare

China cyberspace administration says to remove 25 apps operated by Didi

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s cyberspace administration on Friday said it would remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi Global Inc from app stores, saying they used data that was illegally collected by the ride-hailing giant.

The apps in question include those for Didi’s delivery service, camera device and finance services, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

