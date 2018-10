SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Friday it may allow funds from publicly sold products issued by bank wealth management subsidiaries to be directly invested in stocks.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission disclosed such plans in draft regulations released on its official website. (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai Writing by Winni Zhou in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)