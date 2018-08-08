FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 9:51 AM / in an hour

China to ease regulations on QFII, RQFII to expand foreign capital investment scope - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Wednesday it will revise regulations on the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor(QFII) and the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor(RQFII) schemes to ease access and expand the scope of foreign capital investment.

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said on its website it will support an increase in the proportion of A-shares in the MSCI index and improve rules on share buybacks by listed firms to optimise the capital structure of public companies. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)

