Shanghai stock exchange issues regulations on company delistings

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai stock exchange has published rules on delisting companies involved in fraud or that have violated rules on information disclosure, in efforts to improve corporate governance in the world’s second largest economy.

The Shanghai bourse said in a statement on its website on Friday that the new rules set stricter procedures related to suspension or delisting.

China’s government is trying to clean up the corporate sector by improving the quality of listed companies and in July its securities regulator amended rules on the criteria for delistings to beef up corporate governance.

The launch of the regulations is aimed at protecting small investors’ interests, the exchange added. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Adrian Croft)