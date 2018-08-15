FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

China securities regulator revises regulations on stock incentive plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China securities regulator said on Wednesday it has issued revised regulations on stock incentive management plans of domestically listed companies, as part of its efforts to open up its markets to more foreign investment.

The revised regulations, which will be effective on Sept. 15, will allow foreign employees to be involved in the stock incentive plans, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website www.csrc.gov.cn.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Adrian Croft

