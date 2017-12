BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Zhou Liang, 46, has been appointed as a vice chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), according to a brief statement released on the regulator’s website on Thursday.

The appointment was made in November, the CBRC said.

Previously Zhou was the head of the organization department of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)