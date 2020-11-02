China's regulators conduct regulatory talks with Ant Group's top executives

A thermal imaging camera is seen in front of a logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Four of China's top finance regulators conducted regulatory talk with Ant Group's 688688.SS9988.HK top executives including founder Jack Ma on Monday, China's securities regulator said in a statement.

China’s central bank, the banking and insurance regulator, the securities regulator and forex regulator conducted the regulatory talks with Ant Group’s owner Ma, chairman Eric Jing and president Simon Hu, the statement said.

The statement did not provide details of the talks.