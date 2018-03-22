FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 22, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

China central bank names CBRC's Guo as head of new banking, insurance regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - The official publication of China’s central bank said on Thursday that Guo Shuqing has been appointed head of the new regulator for the banking and insurance sectors, as the world’s No. 2 economy beefs up oversight of financial services.

Guo had been the head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, which was merged with the China Insurance Regulatory Commission as part of a broader government reshuffle approved by parliament last week.

Caixin reported the appointment on Wednesday.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.