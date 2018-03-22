China central bank names CBRC's Guo as head of new banking, insurance regulator

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - The official publication of China’s central bank said on Thursday that Guo Shuqing has been appointed head of the new regulator for the banking and insurance sectors, as the world’s No. 2 economy beefs up oversight of financial services.

Guo had been the head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, which was merged with the China Insurance Regulatory Commission as part of a broader government reshuffle approved by parliament last week.

Caixin reported the appointment on Wednesday.