China regulator summons brokerage analysts for market views - newspaper

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator held a closed-door meeting with some brokerage economists and strategists on Monday to hear their views on the market, but did not give any policy guidance, the official China Securities Journal reported.

The meeting showed that volatility in China’s stock market has caught the attention of regulators, the newspaper said.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid to 2-1/2-year lows early on Monday, before recovering to be up 0.9 percent at 0650 GMT. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)