FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow Exchange bets on growth in Russia-China investments
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
Sessions mum over if White House asked about AT&T deal
Business
Sessions mum over if White House asked about AT&T deal
Trump administration to release rules on disclosing cyber flaws
Cyber Risk
Trump administration to release rules on disclosing cyber flaws
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 15, 2017 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Moscow Exchange bets on growth in Russia-China investments

Matthew Miller

3 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deepening cross-border financial cooperation between Russia and China remains a priority, said a senior official with the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), with more products expected for companies and investors to raise funds and buy securities.

Russia and China have signed a series of agreements over the last two years, including memorandums of understanding between Bank of Russia and China’s central bank on clearing and settlement of Chinese yuan payments in Russia, and cooperation on gold exchange trading.

But cross-border individual and portfolio investment has been slow to materialise, with Chinese investors now holding only about $3 billion in Russian equities and bonds, compared with $65 billion in annual trade between the two countries.

“The ultimate goal is to reach with China the same level of partnership we have had for many years with western financial markets,” said Igor Marich, who oversees MOEX’s money and derivatives markets.

New issuances now under discussion include exchange-trade funds along with the long-anticipated issuance of a yuan-denominated bond at MOEX, said Marich, who expected fixed income to be a main driver, with some Russian sovereign bonds offering yields of more than 8 percent.

China’s Belt and Road initiative, the global infrastructure and investment strategy enshrined in China’s Communist Party constitution last month, should also accelerate developments.

“I see growing interest of Chinese investors into Russia,” Marich told Reuters. “That’s one reason for cautious optimism. The other real transactions have happened.”

Marich pointed to CEFC China Energy’s $9.1 billion purchase of a stake in Russia’s Rosneft Oil and the participation of China’s Fosun International Ltd in a consortium of investors that bought a 10 percent stake in Polyus , Russia’s top gold producer.

Marich was in Beijing to promote the Moscow Exchange and Belt and Road investment opportunities on the final leg of a three-city tour that included Shenzhen and Shanghai.

In May, MOEX signed an expanded strategic cooperation agreement with the Shanghai Stock Exchange that included provisions to improve collaboration on market data and develop and launch yuan and rouble quoted products.

In December, MOEX also signed an agreement with CITIC Securities and Galaxy Securities to see the Chinese brokerages provide access for their clients to Russian securities traded in Moscow. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.