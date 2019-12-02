Russia launches gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia pipeline

SOCHI, Russia, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday formally launched the start of natural gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, a move he said would help trade between the two countries reach $200 billion by 2024.

