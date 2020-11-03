China's CNPC says Russian piped gas supply to double from Jan

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Volumes of Russian gas transported via the Power of Siberia pipeline will double to 28 million cubic meters per day from January from the level at the end of 2020, China National Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday, as the state oil giant boosts fuel supply for the winter heating season.

China’s natural gas demand is likely to grow about 10% this winter, up from 0.3% last winter, as a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis spurs residential and industrial demand. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)