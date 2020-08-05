China urges checks on chemical storage safety after Beirut blast

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China urged nationwide inspections of hazardous chemical storage sites on Wednesday to limit the risk of major accidents, in the wake of the deadly explosions in Lebanon a day earlier.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Office of the Work Safety Commission of the State Council held a video conference on production safety on Wednesday, the ministry said on its website.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to immediately carry out inspections of the storage safety of hazardous chemicals to ensure the stability of production safety, with a focus on ports, piers, logistics warehouses and chemical industrial parks.

“Lessons from each accident were learnt with lives and blood, but rectification measures raised in the investigation reports of some major accidents were often ‘shelved’,” the ministry said.

In 2015, explosions at a hazardous goods warehouse in the port city of Tianjin killed at least 165 people, in one of the deadliest industrial accidents in decades in China.

Inspection teams from the ministry have already carried out special checks on more than 7,600 hazardous chemical companies and 22,000 major hazard sources, according to the ministry. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong, Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)