QINGDAO, China, June 10 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at a summit of regional security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said the country would offer the equivalent of 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) in loans under a framework formed by SCO countries.

The SCO includes China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan and other Asian countries. ($1 = 6.4031 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Christian Shepherd; writing by Tony Munroe; editing by Richard Pullin)