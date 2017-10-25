SF Holding signs deal to help modernise China's military logistics

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China has signed a deal with SF Holding to help modernise the logistics network of the country’s air force, the express delivery company said on Wednesday.

Privately-owned SF Holding, whose subsidiary SF Express is often called China’s answer to FedEx Corp, said on its official WeChat account the agreement with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was part of a wider plan to improve integration between China’s civilian and military sectors.

China’s armed forces, the world’s largest, are in the midst of an ambitious modernisation programme spearheaded by President Xi Jinping. Last year, Beijing set up a new logistics support force to better support military operations.

SF Express is one of the largest companies in the fiercely competitive Chinese package delivery sector and has its own fleet of cargo aircraft. It said it signed the agreement with the PLA on Monday in Beijing, without disclosing financial details.

It said the company and the PLA would cooperate over the next five years in a series of areas such as goods transportation and warehouse management to improve the logistics network and aid air force combat. SF Holding added it had set up a special division to handle the work.

It also said other firms including JD Logistics, part of China’s second-largest e-commerce company JD.com, Deppon Logistics, and state courier China Postal Express & Logistics Company Limited had signed similar strategic cooperation agreements with the PLA. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)