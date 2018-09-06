FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shanghai exchange names market makers ahead of copper options launch

1 Min Read

XINING, China, Sept 6 (Reuters) - . The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) on Thursday named 18 Chinese companies that will act as market makers on its upcoming copper options contract.

· The list includes units of Jiangxi Copper Co , one of China’s biggest copper smelters, and state-run diversified metals firm China Minmetals Corp.

· The ShFE said last month it was seeking to recruit market makers for China’s first industrial options contract, which will launch on Sept. 21.

· Market makers are often deployed by international exchanges to fuel activity in new contracts.

· Other names on the list, released after what the ShFE said was a “strict appraisal”, were financial services firms China Merchants Securities, Citic Securities and Guotai Junan Securities. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

