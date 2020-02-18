Shanghai Futures Exchange approves Nornickel's Kola brand

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Tuesday it had approved a brand of refined nickel cathodes made by Russia’s Norilsk Nickel to be physically deliverable against the bourse’s nickel futures

* The newly approved brand, produced on the Kola Peninsula in Russia’s far northwest, replaces Nornickel’s Combine H-1 brand, whose ShFE registration has been cancelled

* Production of the Combine H-1 brand was discontinued in 2016, with the London Metal Exchange switching to the Kola brand in 2018

* Nornickel is the only overseas producer registered to deliver nickel on the ShFE, one of China’s biggest commodity exchanges (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by David Evans)