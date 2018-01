BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* There was an explosion aboard the Iranian oil tanker that collided with a Chinese grain ship after rescue crews tried to use foam to extinguish the fire, China’s Transport Ministry (MOT) said in a statement on Wednesday

* The explosion happened at around 13:35 Beijing time on Wednesday

* Emergency ships were forced to withdraw to safe distance after THE explosion, the MOT said (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)