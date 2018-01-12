FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 9:24 AM / in 2 hours

Stricken Iranian oil tanker still on fire in Japan's economic zone -coast guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A stricken Iranian oil tanker, which drifted into Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) earlier this week, was still in the area as of Friday afternoon and was still on fire, Japan’s Coast Guard said in a statement.

The tanker was located at about 286 km (178 miles) northwest of Sokkozaki on the island of Amami Oshima as of 0700 GMT (1600 JST), drifting southwest at a speed of 2.2 km (1.37 miles) per hour, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
