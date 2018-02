TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Japan Coast Guard says lumps of black oil have reached the shores of southwestern Japanese island Amami-Oshima

* Coast Guard says checking to see if this is oil from stricken Iranian tanker Sanchi that sank in January in the East China Sea

* Japan Coast Guard said was notified of the black lumps by the public on Thursday (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)