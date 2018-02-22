FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Energy
February 22, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Oil that reached Japan shores seen from sunken Iran tanker -Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oily matter that reached two islands in southern Japan is highly likely to come from a sunken Iranian tanker, given its similarity to oil floating near the tanker and a lack of other oil spills in the area, the Japan Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The Sanchi (IMO:9356608) tanker sank in the East China Sea last month in the world’s worst such disaster in decades, and Japan has been checking the impact to the environment and marine ecosystem

The coast guard said seawater samples from 14 different locations in offshore southern Japan detected no oil pollution from the sunken tanker. Comparisons of seawater samples taken before and after the tanker incident showed no change in oil content, it added.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.