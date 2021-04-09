Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Chinese film and TV show companies threaten legal action against short video platforms - Securities Times

By Reuters Staff

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - More than 70 Chinese film and television show makers and associations said they would take “necessary legal action” against short video platforms for unauthorised use of their content, a state-run newspaper reported on Friday.

The companies and associations, including video streaming platforms iQIYI, Tencent Video and Alibaba’s Youku, jointly issued a statement urging short video platforms to seek authorization before using any content, according to the Securities Times. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Alex Richardson)

