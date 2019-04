BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will continue to offer funding for projects under the Belt and Road initiative, but also welcomes other organisations’ participation in financing.

Xi said in a keynote speech at a summit on the Belt and Road initiative that a report on the debt requirements would provide direction for future financing. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)