BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - More than $64 billion worth of deals were signed during the summit for China’s Belt and Road Initiative this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

Xi, in his closing remarks for the summit on China’s programme to recreate the old Silk Road joining China with Asia and Europe, said market principles will apply in all Belt and Road cooperation projects. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Joseph Radford)