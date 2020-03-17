Shanghai Gold Exchange imposes one-day halt on silver trade after huge price drop

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said on Tuesday it would impose a one-day halt on trading in its Ag (T+D) silver contract on March 18 in line with its risk-control procedures, after wild price fluctuations for three consecutive trading days.

The SGE also said it might raise the trading margin on the silver contract, which fell by 13% on Tuesday, and take other measures to reduce market risk, with details to be announced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang, editing by Louise Heavens)