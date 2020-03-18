Shanghai Gold Exchange raises trading margin and limit for silver contract

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said on Wednesday it would raise margin requirements for its silver contract to 19% from 14% from today’s settlement.

The exchange will also hike the trading limit for its Ag(T+D) silver contract to 18% from 13% when trade resumes on Thursday, it said in a statement on its website.

The SGE imposed a one-day trade halt on its silver contract on Wednesday after price fluctuations. It also warned investors to reasonably control the scale of their positions and ensure market stability. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)