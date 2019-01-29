Deng Yiwu named as chairman of China's Sinograin - regulator

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China has named Deng Yiwu as the new chairman and party boss of state grains stockpiler Sinograin, the state asset regulator said on Monday.

Deng Yiwu served as Sinograin’s general manager before moving to the new role, said a statement on the official WeChat account of the Assets Supervision and Administration of the State Council.

He was replacing Lu Jun, moved last year to lead major agriculture conglomerate COFCO Corp. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)