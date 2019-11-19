Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 19, 2019 / 8:10 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

China's Sinopec, French Air Liquide start trial run of petrol-hydrogen fuel stations

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* China’s Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday that it started trial operations of two petrol-hydrogen fuel stations, jointly built with France’s Air Liquide, in the financial hub of Shanghai

* The Shanghai project was launched shortly after both the companies entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in early-November to develop a hydrogen fuel company in China, the world’s largest automobile market.

* Under the MoU, Air Liquide will provide its hydrogen supply chain expertise to the Chinese refiner.

* The two petrol-hydrogen stations will be able to supply 1 tonne of hydrogen every day, fuelling at least 100 vehicles, the company said.

* Sinopec, Asia’s top refiner and the largest operator of retail fuel stations, has an annual hydrogen production capacity of 3 million tonnes. It launched its first petrol-hydrogen fuel station in southern province Guangdong in July. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below