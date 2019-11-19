China's Sinopec, French Air Liquide start trial run of petrol-hydrogen fuel stations

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* China’s Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday that it started trial operations of two petrol-hydrogen fuel stations, jointly built with France’s Air Liquide, in the financial hub of Shanghai

* The Shanghai project was launched shortly after both the companies entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in early-November to develop a hydrogen fuel company in China, the world’s largest automobile market.

* Under the MoU, Air Liquide will provide its hydrogen supply chain expertise to the Chinese refiner.

* The two petrol-hydrogen stations will be able to supply 1 tonne of hydrogen every day, fuelling at least 100 vehicles, the company said.

* Sinopec, Asia’s top refiner and the largest operator of retail fuel stations, has an annual hydrogen production capacity of 3 million tonnes. It launched its first petrol-hydrogen fuel station in southern province Guangdong in July. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)