Sinopec's Guangzhou refinery produces first low sulphur marine fuel

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) -

* Asia’s top oil refinery Sinopec said on Monday that its Guangzhou refinery is able to produce very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) for the marine bunker fuel market

* The 1,600-tonne cargo was Guangzhou’s first batch of VLSFO production and was delivered to the storage tank at Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Co via pipeline

* The marine fuel at Guangzhou refinery was mixed with residual oil and diesel, said Sinopec (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)