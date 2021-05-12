Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil and Gas

Sinopec offers refineries sweeteners to boost clean marine fuel - sources

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp is offering its refineries incentives to boost their output of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) three sources with knowledge of the matter said, to grab a bigger share of the fast-growing marine fuel market.

The top Asian oil refiner is crediting its refineries 150 yuan ($23.35) for every tonne of VLSFO they produce, they said

The scheme, which started earlier this year, is aimed at motivating its plants to produce more VLSFO as a domestic diesel supply overhang idled some of the state oil firm’s refining capacities, the sources said.

Sinopec declined to comment. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up