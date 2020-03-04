Sinopec Zhenhai plans rotating major overhauls at crude units in March, May - sources

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp’s largest refining subsidiary, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Company, is expected to shut down a 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit around mid-March for regular maintenance lasting about 40 days, three industry sources told Reuters.

The refinery, based in east China’s coastal city of Zhenhai, also plans to shut another crude unit of 180,000 bpd capacity around mid-May for regular overhaul for a similar period, two of the sources said.

The sources declined be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Sinopec declined comment.