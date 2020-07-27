Sinopec's Zhongyuan to shut 180,000 T of ethylene capacity from Aug 1

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp’s Zhongyuan Petrochemical Corp will shut down its ethylene production of 180,000 tonnes per year from Aug. 1 until Sept. 14 for maintenance, Sinopec said in a statement on Monday.

The plant, based in the central region of Henan, also plans to carry out maintenance on its 600,000-tonnes-per-year methanol to olefins (MTO) unit during the period of July 24 to Oct. 22.

The overhaul aims to eliminate safety risks at the production units and to ensure smooth operation in the next five years, the statement said.

Zhongyuan Petrochemical also has polyethylene production capacity of 260,000 tonnes per year and polypropylene capacity of 160,000 tonnes per year. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)