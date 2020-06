BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Top Chinese state refiner Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday it has started up its new 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in the southern coastal city of Zhanjiang.

Phase one of the construction of the new complex, which includes an 800,000 tonne-per-year ethylene facility, cost 44 billion yuan ($6.22 billion), Sinopec said in a statement. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)