CORRECTED-Sinopec to produce 146 mln million barrels of crude in second half of 2018

(Correcting to show fuel sales forecast refers to domestic market, not total sales, and corrects H1 figure in 2nd para)

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China’s largest oil refiner Sinopec will produce 146 million barrels of crude oil in the second half of 2018, compared to 143.6 million barrels in the first half, the company said on Sunday.

Sinopec will process 121 million tonnes of crude oil in the second half of the year, the same as in the first half and its domestic fuel sales will be 90.5 million tonnes, compared to 88.45 million in the first half. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)