FACTBOX-Key takeaways from China's 2020 population census

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's population grew 5.38% to 1.41 billion from a decade ago, according to a census conducted late last year, the slowest increase since the first modern population survey in the 1950s. Below are some key takeaways from the 2020 survey results published on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. MOST POPULOUS PROVINCES China's three most-populous provinces remained unchanged, with Guangdong in the south at the No.1 spot with a population of 126 million, followed by Shandong, a coastal province near Beijing, and neighbouring Henan. Jiangsu, previously the fifth-most populous, overtook Sichuan to occupy the No.4 spot. FASTEST-GROWING PROVINCES Guangdong's population rose 21%, the fastest among major provinces and municipalities, followed by Zhejiang, indicating a surge in migration inflows. Populations in the smaller regions of Tibet and Xinjiang in western China grew 22% and 19%, respectively. DECLINING PROVINCES A total of six provinces and autonomous regions saw a drop in their population, led by Heilongjiang and Jilin in northeastern China. ETHNIC POPULATION The Han Chinese population stood at 1.29 billion, accounting for 91.11% of the total, while the population of ethnic minorities was 125.5 million, or 8.89%. Compared with the 2010 census, the Han Chinese population grew 4.93%, while that of ethnic minorities increased by 10.26%. GENDER COMPOSITION The male population was at 723.3 million, or 51.24% of the total, and the female population was at 688.44 million, accounting for 48.76%. The sex ratio of the population was 105.07 men for every 100 women, slightly lower than that of 2010. The sex ratio at birth was 111.3 male babies for every 100 female babies, a decrease of 6.8 from 2010. AGE COMPOSITION The number of people aged 0-14 was 253.4 million, accounting for 17.95% of the total. Those aged 15-59 was 89.4 million, or 63.35%, while those aged 60 and above was 264.02 million, or 18.70%. Compared with 2010, the proportion of the population aged 0-14 increased by 1.35 percentage points, that of the population aged 15-59 fell 6.79 percentage points, and those 60 and above rose 5.44 percentage points. URBAN VERSUS RURAL The number of people living in cities and towns stood at 901.99 million, accounting for 63.89% of the total population, while 509.79 million people lived in rural areas, accounting for 36.11%. Compared to 2010, the urban population increased by 236.42 million and the rural population decreased by 164.36 million. The proportion of urban population rose by 14.21 percentage points. FLOATING POPULATION The number of people who didn't live where they were registered stood at 492.76 million, up 88.52% from 2010. 2020 2010 % change Mainland China 1,411,778,724 1,339,724,852 5% By province/region/municipality: Beijing 21,893,095 19,612,368 12% Tianjin 13,866,009 12,938,224 7% Hebei 74,610,235 71,854,202 4% Shanxi 34,915,616 35,712,111 -2% Inner Mongolia 24,049,155 24,706,321 -3% Liaoning 42,591,407 43,746,323 -3% Jilin 24,073,453 27,462,297 -12% Heilongjiang 31,850,088 38,312,224 -17% Shanghai 24,870,895 23,019,148 8% Jiangsu 84,748,016 78,659,903 8% Zhejiang 64,567,588 54,426,891 19% Anhui 61,027,171 59,500,510 3% Fujian 41,540,086 36,894,216 13% Jiangxi 45,188,635 44,567,475 1% Shandong 101,527,453 95,793,065 6% Henan 99,365,519 94,023,567 6% Hubei 57,752,557 57,237,740 1% Hunan 66,444,864 65,683,722 1% Guangdong 126,012,510 104,303,132 21% Guangxi 50,126,804 46,026,629 9% Hainan 10,081,232 8,671,518 16% Chongqing 32,054,159 28,846,170 11% Sichuan 83,674,866 80,418,200 4% Guizhou 38,562,148 34,746,468 11% Yunnan 47,209,277 45,966,239 3% Tibet 3,648,100 3,002,166 22% Shaanxi 39,528,999 37,327,378 6% Gansu 25,019,831 25,575,254 -2% Qinghai 5,923,957 5,626,722 5% Ningxia 7,202,654 6,301,350 14% Xinjiang 25,852,345 21,813,334 19% (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)