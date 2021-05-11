Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

FACTBOX-Key takeaways from China's 2020 population census

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's population grew 5.38% to
1.41 billion from a decade ago, according to a census conducted
late last year, the slowest increase since the first modern
population survey in the 1950s. 
    Below are some key takeaways from the 2020 survey results
published on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.
           
    
    MOST POPULOUS PROVINCES
    China's three most-populous provinces remained unchanged,
with Guangdong in the south at the No.1 spot with a population
of 126 million, followed by Shandong, a coastal province near
Beijing, and neighbouring Henan. Jiangsu, previously the
fifth-most populous, overtook Sichuan to occupy the No.4 spot.
    
    FASTEST-GROWING PROVINCES
    Guangdong's population rose 21%, the fastest among major
provinces and municipalities, followed by Zhejiang, indicating a
surge in migration inflows. Populations in the smaller regions
of Tibet and Xinjiang in western China grew 22% and 19%,
respectively. 
    
    DECLINING PROVINCES
    A total of six provinces and autonomous regions saw a drop
in their population, led by Heilongjiang and Jilin in
northeastern China.

    ETHNIC POPULATION
    The Han Chinese population stood at 1.29 billion, accounting
for 91.11% of the total, while the population of ethnic
minorities was 125.5 million, or 8.89%. Compared with the 2010
census, the Han Chinese population grew 4.93%, while that of
ethnic minorities increased by 10.26%.
    
    GENDER COMPOSITION
    The male population was at 723.3 million, or 51.24% of the
total, and the female population was at 688.44 million,
accounting for 48.76%. 
    The sex ratio of the population was 105.07 men for every 100
women, slightly lower than that of 2010. 
    The sex ratio at birth was 111.3 male babies for every 100
female babies, a decrease of 6.8 from 2010. 
    
    AGE COMPOSITION
    The number of people aged 0-14 was 253.4 million, accounting
for 17.95% of the total. Those aged 15-59 was 89.4 million, or
63.35%, while those aged 60 and above was 264.02 million, or
18.70%. 
    Compared with 2010, the proportion of the population aged
0-14 increased by 1.35 percentage points, that of the population
aged 15-59 fell 6.79 percentage points, and those 60 and above
rose 5.44 percentage points. 
    
    URBAN VERSUS RURAL
    The number of people living in cities and towns stood at
901.99 million, accounting for 63.89% of the total population,
while 509.79 million people lived in rural areas, accounting for
36.11%. 
    Compared to 2010, the urban population increased by 236.42
million and the rural population decreased by 164.36 million. 
    The proportion of urban population rose by 14.21 percentage
points. 
    
    FLOATING POPULATION
    The number of people who didn't live where they were
registered stood at 492.76 million, up 88.52% from 2010. 
    
                       2020            2010        % change
 Mainland China    1,411,778,724    1,339,724,852         5%
 By                                                         
 province/region/municipality:                     
 Beijing              21,893,095       19,612,368        12%
 Tianjin              13,866,009       12,938,224         7%
 Hebei                74,610,235       71,854,202         4%
 Shanxi               34,915,616       35,712,111        -2%
 Inner Mongolia       24,049,155       24,706,321        -3%
 Liaoning             42,591,407       43,746,323        -3%
 Jilin                24,073,453       27,462,297       -12%
 Heilongjiang         31,850,088       38,312,224       -17%
 Shanghai             24,870,895       23,019,148         8%
 Jiangsu              84,748,016       78,659,903         8%
 Zhejiang             64,567,588       54,426,891        19%
 Anhui                61,027,171       59,500,510         3%
 Fujian               41,540,086       36,894,216        13%
 Jiangxi              45,188,635       44,567,475         1%
 Shandong            101,527,453       95,793,065         6%
 Henan                99,365,519       94,023,567         6%
 Hubei                57,752,557       57,237,740         1%
 Hunan                66,444,864       65,683,722         1%
 Guangdong           126,012,510      104,303,132        21%
 Guangxi              50,126,804       46,026,629         9%
 Hainan               10,081,232        8,671,518        16%
 Chongqing            32,054,159       28,846,170        11%
 Sichuan              83,674,866       80,418,200         4%
 Guizhou              38,562,148       34,746,468        11%
 Yunnan               47,209,277       45,966,239         3%
 Tibet                 3,648,100        3,002,166        22%
 Shaanxi              39,528,999       37,327,378         6%
 Gansu                25,019,831       25,575,254        -2%
 Qinghai               5,923,957        5,626,722         5%
 Ningxia               7,202,654        6,301,350        14%
 Xinjiang             25,852,345       21,813,334        19%
 
 (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
