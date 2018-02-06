FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 3:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. needs incentives to attract foreign solar firms -China's Longi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The United States will need to offer incentives to attract foreign solar firms to invest there after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on solar panel imports, a executive at Longi Green Energy Tech said on Tuesday.

Longi, one of China’s top solar cell makers, won’t give up on the U.S. market as a result of the move though, global marketing director Xia Aimin said at a briefing.

China is the world’s biggest solar panel producer.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin

