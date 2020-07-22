Chinese Labor Unrest
China solar panel output rises 15.7% in H1 - industry assn

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China produced 59 gigawatts (GW) worth of solar panels in the first half of the year, up 15.7% from a year ago, an official with the country’s solar industry association said on Wednesday, with the industry barely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Wang Bohua, vice-chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, told an online briefing that newly installed solar power capacity also inched up 0.9% in the first half, reaching 11.5 GW.

Exports were also relatively robust, he said, with shipments of completed solar modules hitting 27.7 GW from January to May, down 1.8% on the year. Exports over the first half are expected to have reached 33-35 GW. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

