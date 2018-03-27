FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

China Southern Airlines says will add 115 new planes to fleet in 2018 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will take delivery of 115 planes in 2018, bumping up its fleet to 840 aircraft by the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Xiao Lixin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The mainland carrier on Monday reported a 17 percent jump in annual profit after a year of robust travel demand and strengthening yuan, although higher-than-expected operating costs led it to slightly miss analyst forecasts.

It currently has a fleet of 754 planes.

Reporting by Tina Ge in HONG KONG; Writing by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing

