China Southern Airlines says will add 115 new planes to fleet in 2018 -CFO

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will take delivery of 115 planes in 2018, bumping up its fleet to 840 aircraft by the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Xiao Lixin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The mainland carrier on Monday reported a 17 percent jump in annual profit after a year of robust travel demand and strengthening yuan, although higher-than-expected operating costs led it to slightly miss analyst forecasts.

It currently has a fleet of 754 planes.