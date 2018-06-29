FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 29, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

China premier says S.Korea firms welcome to expand investment - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday he welcomes South Korean firms to expand investment in China for major projects, especially in the electronic sector, state radio reported.

The report said Li met with executives of South Korean firms including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co and SK Holdings Co Ltd.

During the meeting, Li also called on South Korea to work with China in order to safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system, state radio said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.