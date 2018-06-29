China premier says S.Korea firms welcome to expand investment - state media

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday he welcomes South Korean firms to expand investment in China for major projects, especially in the electronic sector, state radio reported.

The report said Li met with executives of South Korean firms including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co and SK Holdings Co Ltd.

During the meeting, Li also called on South Korea to work with China in order to safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system, state radio said.