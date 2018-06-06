FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China soy region to increase acreage under govt order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) -

* China’s Henan province will increase soybean acreage by 500,000 mu (33,333 hectares) this year under a government order, the local Henan Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* China is taking extra efforts to increase its soybean output this year as a trade dispute with the United States threatens to curb imports from its second biggest supplier.

* The soybean acreage in Henan in 2017 was estimated at 370,000 hectares, about 5 percent of the nation’s total at 7.78 million hectares. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)

