BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Thursday it will reduce the number of delivery dates for its soybean futures contract to six from nine and will shorten the forward curve to one year from 18 months.

Currently investors in the No. 1 soybean contracts can trade futures spanning a range of delivery dates from September to as far out as January 2020.

It did not give a reason for the move. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)