Chinese soybean futures rise as some crops hit by low temperatures

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China’s soybean futures climbed nearly 3 percent on Monday, on track for their biggest daily gain in more than 2 years, pushed up by concerns about crops in northeastern regions after temperatures fell there.

The most actively traded soybean futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January, jumped 2.92 percent to 3,734 yuan ($544.37) per tonne.

Investors piled into domestic soybean futures, betting on tight supplies after early frost in parts of the northeast, which could damage yields and the quality of crops.