Energy & Environment
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2018 / 3:22 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Chinese soybean futures rise as some crops hit by low temperatures

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China’s soybean futures climbed nearly 3 percent on Monday, on track for their biggest daily gain in more than 2 years, pushed up by concerns about crops in northeastern regions after temperatures fell there.

The most actively traded soybean futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January, jumped 2.92 percent to 3,734 yuan ($544.37) per tonne.

Investors piled into domestic soybean futures, betting on tight supplies after early frost in parts of the northeast, which could damage yields and the quality of crops.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
