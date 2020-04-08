China releases 500,000 T of reserve soybeans to COFCO amid supply crunch - sources

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - China’s state stockpiler Sinograin has granted another 500,000 tonnes of soybeans from state reserves to the country’s top state-owned crusher COFCO for commercial crushing, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

The move comes after rains delayed cargoes from Brazil, China’s top supplier of soybeans, and caused soybean inventories to fall to record lows, forcing some plants to curb operations.

The supplies, granted on Tuesday, will be delivered to COFCO’s crushing plants in the next couple of weeks, according to one of the sources.

It will be the second batch of state reserve soybeans granted to COFCO this year. Sinograin released 500,000 tonnes to the state-owned agriculture conglomerate earlier in the year, said the sources, both of whom declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“It is mainly to make up for the supply vacuum caused by cargo delays,” said one of the sources.

“It does not have major impact on the market.”

National weekly soybean stocks in China CFD-SBSTK-NATN were at 3.49 million tonnes by April 7, down from 3.55 million tonnes last week, close to record low levels reached in March.

Soymeal inventories CFD-SBMST-NATN fell further to 177,000 tonnes, the lowest since at least June, 2011.