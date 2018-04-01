FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2018 / 11:28 PM / in a day

China Tiangong-1 to re-enter atmosphere on Monday morning - space authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - China’s Tiangong-1 space station is forecast to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere between 8:11 a.m. and 9:33 a.m. (0011-0133 GMT) on Monday, the country’s space authority said.

The craft is expected to land in area around 19.4 degrees west, 10.2 degrees south, the authority said on its website.

The 10.4-metre-long (34.1-foot) Tiangong-1, or “Heavenly Palace 1”, was launched in 2011 to carry out docking and orbit experiments as part of China’s ambitious space programme, which aims to place a permanent station in orbit by 2023.

It was originally planned to be decommissioned in 2013 but its mission was repeatedly extended. (Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Jing Editing by Paul Tait)

