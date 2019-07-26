STAR Market firms dual-listed in Hong Kong to figure in Connect scheme

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Stocks that are dual-listed in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s new tech board will be included in the cross-border Connect scheme following business and technical preparations, the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges said on Friday.

The Connect scheme linking China and Hong Kong exchanges should include dual-listed “A+H” shares, but preparations have to be completed for stocks traded on the newborn STAR Market, whose rules differ from those of the main board, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on its website.

The date of inclusion will be announced in due course, the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges said.

One of the 25 STAR Market-listed companies, China Railway Signal & Communication Corp , is now dual-listed. (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)