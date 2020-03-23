Basic Materials
March 23, 2020 / 3:58 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

China's Chongqing govt to sell Chongqing Iron & Steel - filing

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission for the Chinese city of Chongqing opened bids to sell its 100% stake in Chongqing Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd starting on Monday, a filing from local equity exchange showed.

The transfer, with a minimum sales price of 2.563 billion yuan ($361.39 million), will be open to the public until May 19, according to the filing to the Chongqing Assets and Equity Exchange. ($1 = 7.0921 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below