FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
China Dongbei Steel restructuring plan approved by creditors - sources
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 4 days ago

China Dongbei Steel restructuring plan approved by creditors - sources

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Creditors of the stricken northeastern Chinese steelmaker Dongbei Special Steel Group have approved a draft plan to restructure the company, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan was approved at a meeting held on Tuesday morning, the sources said. Under the terms of the agreement, creditors owed more than 500,000 yuan ($75,000) can either convert their debt to equity or be repaid 22.09 percent in cash.

The company, owned by the provincial government of Liaoning in the northeast rustbelt, entered into formal bankruptcy proceedings in October last year aimed at recovering a reported $10 billion in debt.

$1 = 6.6962 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.