China urges U.S. to rein in 'trade remedy measures' for steel

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China has expressed concerns over excessive protectionism in the steel sector by the United States, and urged it to show restraint in using trade remedy measures, an official with Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Tuesday.

Wang Hejun, the head of MOFCOM’s Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau, made the comments after the U.S. launched a trade investigation over steel imports from multiple countries, including China.

Wang said in a statement published on the MOFCOM website that excessive protection is not a remedy and will only lead to a “vicious circle” of trade actions. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)