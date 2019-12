BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China is expected to produce 981 million tonnes of crude steel in 2020, down from a forecast of 988 million tonnes in 2019, a government consultancy said on Thursday.

Steel demand in China is expected to fall 0.6% year-on-year to 881 million tonnes in 2020, according to the China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)